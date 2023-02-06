KINGSVILLE TOWNSHIP — The Ashtabula County Board of Developmental Disabilities recently received the highest level accreditation possible, said ACBDD Director of Quality and Community Outreach Manda Jackson.
“For more than 55 years, the Ashtabula County Board of Developmental Disabilities has been committed to providing quality services to people with disabilities in our community. This accomplishment is a direct reflection of the compassion and dedication our team puts forth every day,” ACBDD Superintendent Toni Scurpa stated in a press release.
Jackson said the highest level accreditation means the process does not need to occur for another three years. The present certification ends March 31 and the new one starts April 1 and continues through March 31, 2026.
The review process includes internal services provided and for the 30 agency providers and the 50 independent providers that work with the board to serve 783 eligible clients in Ashtabula County, Jackson said.
Jackson said there are 182 young children, 103 from age six to 21 and 498 22 years of age or older.
The board received the accreditation on January 12 from the Ohio Department of Disabilities. The review includes a comprehensive review by department staff on-site at board facilities and an off-site review of records, documents or other materials.
According to the press release, Ohio Department of Disabilities Director Kimberly Hauck stated in an official letter: “The accreditation process was designed to assist county boards in continuously improving the quality of their services and supports to individuals with disabilities. Your efforts are now acknowledged as being in substantial compliance with state accreditation standards.”
Jackson said the board continued to provide services for developmentally disabled people during the pandemic even when many schools and businesses were shut down.
Jackson said the board works to not only meet the accreditation standards but exceed them.
