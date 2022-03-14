ASHTABULA — Books featuring characters with developmental disabilities or related topics are being donated to nine Ashtabula County libraries, said Manda Jackson, Community Outreach Education Specialist.
The process began on Monday when Ray Norton presented the book “The Rabbit Listened” to Kathy Eames, youth librarian at Harbor Topky Library.
Norton was chosen to present the book because of his interest in helping people become more aware of individuals with developmental disabilities.
“I think it is a great idea to bring awareness of people with disabilities,” Norton said.
Norton has expressed an interest in advocating for people with developmental disabilities and opening up lines of communication with residents.
“I would like for people to see me as a person, not just somebody in the chair. ... Everybody has a story. Take time to read the book,” he said,
Manda Jackson, community education specialist for the Ashtabula County Developmental Disabilities board, said the books vary in focus by age and and theme, but include characters with developmental disabilities or deal with social and emotional themes related to the topic.
Eames said the children’s book will be featured in a presentation at the library. The board has been highlighting the importance of people with developmental disabilities being integrated into the community. The board has focused on the idea during Developmental Disability Awareness Month.
