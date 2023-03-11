Daylight saving time begins at 2 a.m. Sunday, when the clocks in most states, including Ohio, will “spring forward.”
AAA East Central advises motorists and pedestrians to make the proper adjustments for safer travel.
“Many will find on Monday that their normal morning commutes will be darker than they’re used to, which can be especially dangerous for pedestrians and children waiting at bus stops,” said Theresa Podguski, director of legislative affairs, AAA East Central.
“Moreover, less sleep can lead to an increase in the number of drowsy drivers.”
Research by the AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety revealed that drivers who don’t get enough sleep put everyone on the road at risk, and that drowsy driving crashes are nearly eight times more prominent than indicated by federal estimates due to the difficulty in detecting drowsiness following a crash.
Moreover, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says that 35 percent of U.S. motorists sleep less than the recommended minimum of seven hours daily — which could be intensified by this weekend’s time change.
Pediatrician Sathish Adigopula, MD: “Daylight Saving Time deprives the body of its normal circadian rhythm and deprives us of sunlight when we wake up. It has also been shown to have an associated rise in cardiovascular disease (with a 24% higher risk of heart attacks), injuries, and stroke.”
ACMC Nurse Practitioner Peggie Reinhardt MSN, APRN, FNP-BC (Sees patients full-time at Orwell Family Health Center): “Daylight Saving Time can temporarily wreak havoc on your diet. Any amount of sleep deprivation affects the hormone levels in the body, which can lead to changes in appetite, an increase in cravings, and potential overeating. It is also shown to increase depression and anxiety at this time of year.”
To offset the effects of “springing ahead,” take the following steps:
• Plan for an extra hour of sleep.
• Eliminate sleep disturbances, such as caffeine, alcohol or blue light exposure one to two hours before bedtime.
• Avoid heavy foods before sleep.
• Exercise in the morning. Activity raises your body temperature, which can increase wakefulness.
• Get outside in the morning to soak up natural morning light.
