KINGSVILLE TOWNSHIP — The Ashtabula County Board of Developmental Disabilities are working with former clients following a data breach involving a former contractor, said Manda Jackson, director of Quality and Community Outreach.
Jackson said Primary Solutions, which handled billing for the board from 2013-16, informed the agency of the potential data breach.
“On April 20, 2023, Ashtabula County Board of Developmental Disabilities was notified by Primary Solutions about a breach that occurred in August 2022. An investigation determined that an unauthorized individual gained access to Primary Solutions Systems and deployed ransomware,” Jackson said in a press release.
Jackson said there is no indication that there has been any misuse of information and the company has notified all individuals impacted by this incident and it has offered free identify protection serves to them.
Jackson said the data security incident that involved unauthorized access to protected health information involved 1,162 individuals served by the board between 2013-16.
“The vendor unnecessarily kept private health information after the contract ended,” Jackson said.
Representatives of Primary Solutions and the company attorney did not respond to requests for comment.
“Ashtabula County Board of Developmental Disabilities considers privacy and security of utmost importance and maintains and ongoing privacy and computer security program to protect its sensitive data.
Jackson said the board sent a secondary letter concerning the breach detailing how to receive the protection service. She said only a few people called to ask further questions about the incident.
Jackson said the company was used to provide billing services for Medicaid reimbursement but has not been under contract with the company since 2016.
