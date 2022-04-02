Hubby and I experienced one of the saddest moments of our lives very early Monday morning — the death of our beloved dog, Darwin.
As I stroked his head and repeatedly told him he was the best dog ever, he responded enough for me to know he was reassured that we were with him until the end.
Faithful readers will recall Darwin, our one-eyed Jack Russell Terrier, was recently diagnosed with cancer, but in a horrible turn of events, his heart failed.
It was totally unexpected, starting with a series of strokes late Sunday. We didn’t know what was happening. He got sick to his stomach and then he started having seizures.
It was hell on earth waiting to see the vet as Darwin cried out in pain and gasped through Monday’s early morning hours.
Britney, our border collie, was in distress, as well. She showed sympathy for her best buddy by putting her nose up to his and crying with him.
Hubby and I sat with Darwin trying to comfort him best we could.
Finally, when daylight came, we wrapped his shivering body in a blanket and drove him to the vet. We arrived at the vet’s office as soon as they opened at 7:30 a.m., and the doctor confirmed our worse fears — he was dying.
It was devastating.
I didn’t understand it because Darwin seemed to be doing pretty well. We just learned he had cancer and now his heart was giving out before Delightful Granddaughter could even say goodbye. How could this be happening?
The doctor said old dogs can have strokes and heart failure at any time — just like humans. Rather than having him continue to suffer, we agreed to have the vet put him in a deep sleep and then euthanize him.
“You were the best dog ever,” I told him over and over, stroking his face.
Hubby said, “You were the best dog I ever had. You gave a lot of people a lot of joy.”
We reminded him to meet us at the Rainbow Bridge when we die.
Then, finally, he was at rest.
We stayed with him for some time afterward. It was hard to say goodbye to that soft, furry baby even after he was gone.
We came home and Britney was a mess. She knew. I don’t know how dogs know, but they know. Dogs always know. It’s obvious she misses her best buddy and is exceptionally quiet.
We decided to have Darwin cremated and I’m planning a memorial service at our house. I’m going to ask everyone to share a memory about Darwin.
Delightful Granddaughter said she’ll share the day Darwin went to school with her for show and tell in first grade. Darwin ran around and around the playground before leaving a little “present” by the swings.
“We laughed and laughed,” she said through her tears.
The first-grade teacher sent me a message how she’ll never forget that day either!
Hubby said he’ll talk about taking Darwin to the farm. Darwin loved to run and jump down the path to the back field and pond.
I’ll share when we took Darwin to the Pymatuning Drive-in to see “Underdog” with Delightful Granddaughter. I wish I had gotten a photo of the two of them watching the movie together.
Nice Neighbor said she will miss when Darwin would occasionally wander over to her backyard.
“He had a lot of personality,” she said.
I know some people will think we are crazy for getting him cremated and having a memorial service. After all, he’s “just a dog.”
However, faithful readers know the truth: Our dogs are never “just a dog.”
Sis, who’s always supportive, joked she would be glad to come to the service, if lunch was provided!
However, when Sis’ dog, Molly, died a few years ago, she guiltily confided in me that she grieved more over the loss of her dog than she had for some people.
I understand. People, even the best ones, have more flaws than dogs.
Dogs give us unconditional love and acceptance. They’re our companions, our friends, our confidants and we love them like family.
We’ll miss Darwin forever.
Shelley Terry thanks all the faithful readers who sent messages of sympathy with kind words. She can be reached at sterry@starbeacon.com.
