GENEVA — It was a long wait, but the owners of the Darkroom Brewing Co. were able to celebrate their perseverance on Thursday afternoon during a celebration of the opening of the business.
“It has been three years,” said Amanda Briggs de Lavini, owner of the business with her husband Gino Lavini, said prior to a ribbon cutting on North Broadway.
She said the purchase of the property occurred during the pandemic and there were a lot of problems leading to the the final product.
“There have been a lot of obstacles to overcome,” Briggs de Lavini said.
“It was like perfect timing for their retirement,” she said of purchasing the property from the owners of the former Rapid Photo photography shop that was in the building for many years.
During the last several years the building has been turned into an area for brewing and an area for people to relax, drink and eat.
A large bar area includes several sections with tables, couches and an area to stand and chat. She said the brewery is serving craft brews, wine and other drinks and food.
“About once a week,” she said of how often they brew local beers.
Briggs de Lavini said her husband has been a home brewer and she spent time working with the area wine industry. She said the brewery is open from 2 to 8 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday and Thursday, noon to 10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and noon to 8 p.m. on Sunday.
The ribbon cutting was a cooperative effort between the Greater Ashtabula Area Chamber of Commerce and the Geneva Area Chamber of Commerce. GAACC Executive Director Greg Church said he is excited to have the new business in downtown Geneva.
Craft beer is popular, said GACC Executive Director Sue Ellen Foote.
“This is another reason to stop downtown,” Foote said.
