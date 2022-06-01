By BRIAN HAYTCHER
CONNEAUT — The annual D-Day re-enactment at Conneaut Township Park has grown significantly over the last two decades.
This year, the event will take place on Aug. 18-20.
Continuing a practice from last year, started due to the COVID-19 pandemic, free tickets will be required to attend the event, said Lori McLaughlin, COO of D-Day Conneaut.
The event regularly brings hundreds of re-enactors and thousands of spectators to Conneaut.
The highlight of the event is the re-enactment of the Normandy landings. In previous years, the landing reenactment took place on Saturday. Starting in 2021, and continuing this year, the landing will take place all three days, so that attendees can see it no matter what day they chose to attend, McLaughlin said.
The Normandy invasion traditionally starts at 3 p.m..
In addition to the Normandy invasion, a number of smaller battle reenactments take place throughout the day, along with demonstrations of period weapons and equipment.
In 2021, those demonstrations included artillery and tank firings, demonstrations of a German sand table, Morse code training and a demonstration on medics on D-Day.
Visitors can also reserve tickets to ride on a Higgins boat, the landing craft used in the original D-Day invasion. The boats are also used to transport re-enactors to the beach for the invasion.
