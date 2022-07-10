D-Day Ohio World War II museum hosts open house

CONNEAUT — The D-Day Ohio WWII Museum is hosting its annual open house this weekend, with historians, re-enactors and musical entertainment.
The event started at noon on Saturday.
Museum Coordinator Kevin Meier said the museum has expanded the home-front area in the museum's basement.
"We added a men's office area, a study area, and a sitting area," Meier said. "So we pretty much have an entire World War II home in the basement now."
The museum's gift shop is also expanding, and some additional exhibits have been added to the museum.
Meier said the museum focuses on the entirety of World War II history, and not just the history of D-Day.
"What we've found as D-Day Ohio is, it requires telling the story of the war to accurately tell the story of the significance of D-Day," Meier said.
Meier said D-Day Conneaut, coming up in August, is the world's largest World War II re-enactment.
"The world's largest World War II re-enactment, right here in Conneaut," Meier said. "I still kind of shake my head at that, but that's where we're at."
Around 1,200 re-enactors are expected to participate in D-Day Conneaut this year.
Meier encouraged local residents to come to the event on Thursday, because the crowds are smaller, but the events taking place that day are the same as the ones taking place on Friday and Saturday.
"Again this year, it is a free event, but it is a ticketed event," Meier said.
Tickets can be acquired via D-Day Conneaut's website, www.ddayohio.us.
On Saturday, the Everly Sisters, a musical trio that perform in the style of the Andrews Sisters, were scheduled to perform twice.
Harry Pearson, a historian who specializes in the history of German U-boats, said he made a point of seeking out U-boat veterans throughout the years.
"I carry their stories with me, and I enjoy sharing that with people," Pearson said. "It's a perspective about World War II that most people wouldn't have an opportunity to hear."
Only a quarter of men in the U-boat service survived the war, Pearson said.
The museum is open from noon to 5 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays between Memorial Day and Labor Day, with extended hours during the D-Day Conneaut event, Meier said.
