STAFF REPORT
CONNEAUT — The D-Day Ohio World War II Museum will host an open house on Saturday, July 9, from noon to 5 p.m..
The event will feature the Everley Sisters, a local harmony trio in the style of the Andrews Sisters, according to a press release from the museum. They will be performing at 1 and 3 p.m..
Re-enactors appearing at the event include a Navy Aviation Metalsmith, the crew of a Higgins Boat, and a member of the German U-Boat service. There will also be period vehicles on site.
Information on World War II re-enacting, volunteering at the museum, and participating in D-Day Conneaut’s annual re-enactment will be available at the event.
The museum is located at the intersection of Lake Road and Harbor Street in Conneaut, and is open from noon to 5 p.m. on Saturdays, Sundays, holidays, Memorial Day weekend to Labor Day weekend.
The museum includes displays from the period, along with a 1940s replica home, and a Victory Garden behind the building.
The museum will also host events on the weekends, with a French Resistance encampment taking place on July 16 and 17.
