CONNEAUT — Free tickets are now available for this year’s D-Day Conneaut event.
Tickets were first required for the event last year, in order to limit crowd sizes due to COVID-19 concerns.
Tickets were available starting on Monday, June 6, the 78th anniversary of D-Day.
A link to register for tickets for the event can be found at D-Day Conneaut’s website, www.ddayohio.us/schedule.html.
Tickets for Higgins boat rides, which were made available on Monday, sold out before the end of the day.
A schedule for this year’s event has not yet been announced.
After 2021’s re-enactment, organizers said they received positive feedback from attendees about the smaller crowds.
This year’s event will take place from Aug. 18-20.
D-Day Conneaut COO Lori McLaughlin previously said the re-enactment of the Normandy invasion will take place on all three days of the event, so that attendees will get the chance to see the main draw of the event no matter what day they attend.
