CONNEAUT – Inflation, the scourge of household budgets this year, is also being deeply felt by organizers of D-Day Conneaut, the city’s premier tourist attraction.
“We know for a fact we have been impacted by inflation,” said Betsy Bashore, chief executive officer for D-Day Ohio Inc., which stages the re-enactment
But while the cost of presenting this weekend’s event has jumped, little change will be noticeable to spectators, Bashore said. “There will be no difference in what visitors see,” she said.
D-Day Conneaut, the nation’s largest re-enactment devoted to World War II, has occupied Township Park on the third weekend of August for 23 years. The event is an immersive, three days that depict wartime on the military and civilian fronts.
But that takes money, and inflation is making it harder to keep the financial books in the black. Food, equipment rental and a myriad other expenses help send the overall cost of the weekend into the six-figure range.
Modifications allowed D-Day Conneaut to proceed during the peak COVID years of 2020 and 2021. The 2022 version will again will be scaled back, primarily to help reduce crowds and provide more elbow room inside the park. Like last year, spectators will need a free ticket (available online) to enter the park, roam the campsites, sit in on demonstrations and lectures and watch mock battles, Attendance will be capped each of the three days (Aug.18-20).
The last pre-COVID re-enactment, in 2019, cost $200,000 to stage, Bashore said. That number includes the operation of the D-Day Ohio World War II Museum at Lake Road and Harbor Street.
Organizers hope for a surplus at the end of the year.
“Our goal is to end up with $30,000 (unspent),” she said. “That’s our seed money for next year.”
A large number of donors and grant-givers help defray much of the expense. One big benefactor is Ashtabula County’s Civic Development Committee, whose funds help pay a variety of bills, including the cost of renting a crane to hoist D-Day Ohio’s vintage landing craft from trailers onto Lake Erie, Bashore said.
Many American Legion and Veterans of Foreign Wars posts — some three or four dozen — also contribute to the event, Bashore said. Some help comes in the form of cash, which others provide in-kind services, she said.
Volunteers also solicit donations from spectators, circulating through the crowd with buckets. While gifts vary, on average guests pitch in about 50 cents per person, Bashore said.
“We raised $15,000 (in 2021, when attendance each day was capped),” she said. “Our best year we raised $33,000 (from bucket donations).”
Expenses are many for the organization.
D-Day Ohio pays the Conneaut Area City Schools district for the use of buses that shuttle visitors from parking lots, and also reimburses Township Park for some of the extra additional costs incurred by the event. The organization also provides food for volunteers whose duties prevent them from grabbing a meal outside the park (re-enactors provide their own chow).
Other costs include the rental of golf carts that dart around the park, shuttling supplies or transporting disabled guests and veterans throughout the grounds. and then there’s the dozens of portable toilets D-Day Ohio provides for re-renactors and spectators.
“[The toilets] are one of our biggest line items,” Bashore said.
This year, inflation means no additions to the props that give the park a feeling of 1940s-era France. The cost of material used to construct signage, faux buildings and military bunkers has jumped 15-30 percent — especially lumber, Bashore said.
As a result, additions to the inventory of props are temporarily on hold, she said.
Travel costs, including gasoline hikes, have prompted some re-enactors to cancel their participation this year, Bashore said.
Still, more than 1,000 living historians are expected at the park this weekend.
Speaking of fuel, the companies that put warplanes in the skies for the mock invasions and send tanks rumbling across the beach provide their own gas, Bashore said.
Contributions, whatever the source, continue to make the event possible, Bashore said. “We’re very grateful for the support over the years,” she said.
