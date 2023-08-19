CONNEAUT — A moving history of World War II came alive again on Saturday, pleasing thousands of people who spent time on the hills of Conneaut Township Park.
An estimated 18,000 people attended the event on Saturday with bright sunshine and blue skies providing a perfect opportunity for growth and entertainment.
Lori McLaughlin, chief operating officer of D-Day Conneaut, said there were more than 18,000 tickets transmitted online. She said some people gave tickets back earlier in the week and they were then made available as well.
The decision, made several years ago, to provide three beach invasions over three successive days, has allowed more people to participate and reduced the overwhelming crowds that used to attend on Saturdays, she said.
McLaughlin said older people are encouraged to come on Thursday when there are fewer people and more volunteer resources available.
People came from all over the country to attend the battles, listen to lectures and take pictures of the World War II equipment and re-enactors. A paratrooper jump also occurred on Saturday.
Craig Claflin of the Pittsburgh area, said he attended to "give these boys a history lesson." He said he is a veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps as well as the U.S. Army.
"I learned that World War II is an important part of history," said Declan Claflin, 10, also of the Pittsburgh area.
Golf carts provided transportation for veterans and the handicapped. Shirts signifying the importance of the military's role in society were evident throughout the park.
"This is the most amazing event Ohio has to offer," said Chuck Rheault of West Farmington. He has attended D-Day Conneaut with his wife Debra for the last four years.
Debra Rheault said the event is important as a reminder of the importance of those who have served to maintain our freedom.
"I want to remember the fallen. It is a good way to remember the sacrifice. ... We will be here next year," she said.
Anticipation for several of the battles began early with people staking out spots near the site of each conflict. The battles also included live commentary from an announcer.
Hundreds of chairs were set up by noon for the 3 p.m. main beach invasion. Families gathered for meals on blankets in grassy areas around the park and people waited in lines for a variety of food opportunities.
Dozens of people attended a seminar on the French Resistance movement. Organizers said there were many in the movement that had emigrated from other European countries where freedom became scarce.
Volunteers assisted visitors at information booths throughout the park and emergency personnel set up shop in the park to care for any injuries to re-enactors or visitors.
