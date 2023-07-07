JEFFERSON — Growing a large animal veterinary practice was not an easy task in the late 1970s when Dr. Charlie Curie graduated from Ohio State University School of Veterinary Medicine and came home to stake out his place in Ashtabula County.
“I’ve enjoyed every hour of every day,” Curie said.
Some of those hours were very, very hard but Curie said he always loved working with the animals and their owners, whether they were dairy farmers or later in his career, pet owners.
One of the days that most people would consider a bad day of the largest proportions occurred in a Pierpont Township field when during one of his 100-hour work weeks he passed out in a field in 1987.
He said he woke up to find out he was spitting up blood due to exhaustion.
“That was a wake up call,”Curie said of the experience that ended about 10 years of the 100 hour work weeks. He then dropped that to a more moderate total of 60 to 80 hours a week for another decade.
Curie said he was inspecting a herd of Ayershire heifers for future sale and “the world started spinning”.
That wasn’t the first time that Curie pushed things to the limit. “I fell asleep at a stop sign in Dorset and Jim Comp ( a long time dairy farmer) woke me up,” he said.
“Veterinary medicine is not a job it’s a passion,” Curie said.
The next wake up call came a little more than a decade after passing out in the field when he was diagnosed with a broken neck but doctors were unable to do anything about it.
“Every doctor asked how such a young man (43) got so messed up and said they couldn’t do anything about it.” He got so messed up while working with extremely large horses and cows that had a mind of their own.
Curie said it took four to five years of physical therapy, chiropractic care and rest to recover but his large animal work was complete.
The early career large animal practice development was exhausting but eventually quite successful.
“At one time I had 103 dairies,” he said of the large amount of animals under his care.
As dairy farming became a smaller part of the Ashtabula County agrarian experience Curie started to look to make small animal work a bigger part of his experience.
Curie built a small animal clinic in 1983 in Jefferson and had associate doctors do the small animal work until he made the transition to small animal work himself in 1998. He said the reduction in large animal work, and his physical ability to do it, ended up coinciding well with the growth in the volume of small animal work.
Curie said farmers care very much for their animals but it is different than the relationship people have with their pets that live inside their homes.
He said his role as a farm veterinarian was to keep the animals healthy and keep them producing as an economic entity. Curie said the connection families have with their pets is much different.
During the transition to more work with cats and dogs Curie and his employees and associate doctors opened a clinic in Geneva (2011), Conneaut (2015) and Ashtabula Harbor (2018).
Curie said the clinics have expanded operations to also include rabbits and “pocket pets”.
Curie graduated from Jefferson High School in 1971 then got his undergraduate degree and veterinary degree at Ohio State and veterinary degree in 1978.
Curie intends to spend more time with his wife Tammy, children and grandchildren and hitting streams and rivers as a fisherman.
He recently returned from Alaska where he got in some fishing and then went to Crater Lake in Oregon as part of a family vacation.
Curie said he is humbled by the many great people he has worked with and the customers that have allowed him to assist in their lives.
“We now have almost 70,000 clients in our database,” Curie said. He said an open house to celebrate his practice is scheduled for 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on July 16 at the Jefferson clinic.
During the more than four decades of veterinary work the work has changed significantly. He said animal nutrition, housing for the animals and the study of genetics has improved the production of farm animals significantly.
He said a cow producing 100 pounds of milk a day was a phenomenal thing for a cow to achieve when he started his practice. “Today a herd averages 100 ponds,” he said.
Curie said the country is in need of many more large animal veterinarians. “Our nation faces a crisis of large animal veterinarians,” he said.
The veterinarian said is important to have trained veterinarians ready to work in case of a large scale disease outbreak involving animals.
He said two percent of the American people are the two most important guardians of the nation’s freedom. He said farmers, one percent, and the military, one percent, are essential to keeping peace for the country.
He said the military is needed to stand guard and the farmers need to provide food as a hungry nation is an unstable nation.
One of the interesting changes in the practice of veterinary medicine is the increased attention to detail over the years, Curie said.”It has become very similar to human (medicine),” he said of increased use of blood testing, prevention and surgery.
“I have seen the lifespan of pets expand 50 percent in the 45 years I’ve been doing this,” Curie said. He said he sees that life expansion will continue to expand.
He said the fact that most dogs and cats live inside homes now helps them live longer as well as better nutrition. He said the on-going study of genetics will help increase pet life as well.
Curie said a veterinarian can look at the genetic breeding of a dog and have a pretty good sense of the challenges they will face. He said a vet can probably postulate on 10 issues the dog can face and five of them will occur during the dog’s life.
The relationship between human and pet is a very special one, Curie said.
“Our pets become a piece of our heart and soul,” he said.
The challenging part of that relationship is the ending.
“It is humbling to be there at the end of life and help the pet crossing over and have the families fill their heads with happy memories,” Curie said
