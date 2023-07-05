Two communities on the opposite ends of Ashtabula County’s Lake Erie shoreline drew thousands of people to watch fireworks, eat and spend time with family on Monday and Tuesday nights.
Just after 10 p.m. Monday, people gathered all over Conneaut Harbor to watch fireworkst. Many found viewing spots at Conneaut Township and others staked out a grassy area adjacent to Lakeview Park while other parked at the marina.
Those who lived close to the park lined up folding chairs and invited friends to enjoy the spectacle with them.
The fireworks were sponsored by the Red, White and Boom Festival that concluded Monday night after the fireworks.
Bill Kline heads up the festival through an LLC created to bring back the festival. He said it was a great three-day event as the weather cooperated for most of the festival that included a pageant, games, food and music.
The Loose Tooth Band entertained late into the evening as festival attendees prepared for the fireworks. Kiine said about 60 volunteers who helped make the event a reality.
Kline said Mike Bartone also provided endless hours of his expertise in coordinating the festival.
The Conneaut Police Department coordinated efforts to get all the vehicles safely out of the city. About 45 minutes prior to the fireworks presentation, police placed many traffic lights on blinking yellow to help get people out of town safely and timely.
Geneva-on-the-Lake put up traffic barriers on the southbound lane of the Strip to provide emergency access in case of an emergency Tuesday night.
GOTl Mayor Dewayne Bennet said the village mobilized its police department and hired people to help people make a quick exit after the event.
Bennett said area businesses experienced a busy Tuesday morning and early afternoon. He said there is always a good crowd for the fireworks and anticipated an even bigger crowd Tuesday night because of the great weather.
Jennifer Downey, of the Geneva-on-the-Lake Visitors Bureau, said people were waiting at the doors for information when they opened before 11 a.m. She said people were purchasing merchandise, especially t-shirts, and seeking information on where they could eat and how to get to the beach.
Tuesday was the first July 4 in the new-and-improved visitor center that is staffed 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. until October.
Many visitors wore red, white, and blue outfits and many carried their canine friends as temperatures jumped into the high 70s and low 80s.
Golf carts were the favorite mode of transportation for those seeking to experience as much as possible before finding a sport to watch the fireworks.
