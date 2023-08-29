ASHTABULA — A Virginia woman trying to ride across the United States in 80 days got a positive greeting in Ashtabula on Monday morning.
Lynn Salvo, of McLean, Virginia, is trying to set a Guinness Book of World Records mark for riding across the United States at 72 years of age. Mary Ellsworth, a Washington D.C.-area resident, grew up in Plymouth Township and decided to greet Salvo when she realized the route she was taking.
Ellsworth is also a bicyclist and handled her support work for a 2021 five-week trip from Canada to Mexico on the West Coast.
Salvo said she enjoys riding, meeting people and the day-to-day problem solving to make the trip a reality. She also tries to emphasize the importance of peace and also enjoys the history of the Underground Railroad.
Salvo was treated to a trip through the Hubbard House on her way to Point Park and eventually lunch at the Ellsworth family home in Plymouth Township. She also was given a history of the area while overlooking Ashtabula Harbor at Point Park.
The importance of peace is emphasized by Salvo because her brother was MIA in Vietnam. She said she has ridden 14,000 miles during six separate trips to emphasize the importance of peace.
“It (the trip) is kind of in his honor,” Salvo said.
Salvo said she is trying to reclaim the record and plans to ride the 4,000 miles in 80 days. She started in mid-June on the West Coast and hopes to finish in Maine.
Randi Korn of Alexandria, Virginia, is riding with Salvo for two-and-a-half weeks.
“I’ve never done anything like this. It is hard, it is great. ... I wouldn’t want it another way,” she said.
Kathleen Schmidt, originally a friend of Salvo’s from the D.C. area, joined her four days ago in Napoleon from her present home in Columbus.
“it’s been a very pleasant ride,” Schmidt said.
“I like the big adventure. I like the problem-solving. I like learning about the local [areas],” Salvo said.
Salvo said the people along the way have been great. She said 99.999 percent are good people. She said a recent fall off her bike firmed up that thought in her mind.
“I don’t think I had even hit the ground yet and a car stopped to help me,” she said.
She said she appreciated Ellsworth’s commitment to helping her on the trip and setting up the connections with area residents. Several Ashtabula County residents also rode with Salvo for short rides along the way on Monday.
