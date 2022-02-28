The name of a Thompson Township man who was declared dead at the scene of a crash on Sunday afternoon in Trumbull Township has been released by the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
Alan K. Curtis, 68, was involved in a one-vehicle crash just before 5 p.m. on Sunday on State Route 166 near the Dawsey Road intersection, said OHP Sgt. Erik Souders. He said the vehicle was traveling eastbound on State Route 166 and failed to negotiated a curve.
Souders said the vehicle went off the right side of the road, struck a traffic sign, a ditch/culvert and a utility pole.
“Alan Curtis succumbed to his injuries at the scene of the crash. He was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash,” according to an OHP news release.
The Northwest Ambulance District and Trumbull Township Fire Department responded to the scene. Alcohol does not appear to have been a factor in the crash, according to OHP.
The crash is still under investigation and the results of the autopsy have not been released.
