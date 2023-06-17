DENMARK TOWNSHIP — Ohio Highway Patrol officers worked late into the evening on Saturday after a two-vehicle crash claimed the life of a woman and led to two other people being transported by helicopter to Cleveland-area hospitals, said OHP Sgt. Ron Borino.
Borino said a SUV driven by a man was southbound on Brown Road and failed to yield at a stop sign and struck a car westbound on Route 167 around 7:22 p.m.. He said the SUV had no passengers but the car was transporting a husband, a wife and a 20-month-old child.
"The wife is deceased, the 20-month-old was flown by helicopter to Rainbow Babies and Children's Hospital," Borino said.
He said the driver of the SUV was also transported by helicopter to a Cleveland-area hospital suffering from serious injuries.
The man in the car was taken by ambulance to Ashtabula County Medical Center, Borino said.
He said a crash reconstruction team was on the way to the scene around 9 p.m.
The Pierpont Fire Department responded to the crash in addition to multiple OHP cruisers. Traffic on Brown Road was blocked at Route 193 and close to the Brown Road intersection west of the crash site.
Both vehicles ended up in a grassy area southwest of the intersection where the crash occurred. An Ashtabula County coroner's investigator was on the scene around 9 p.m.
The Jefferson Fire Department was called to set up a landing zone at Ashtabula County Technical and Career Campus at 7:44 p.m. and the helicopter took off around 8:50 p.m., said Kyle Blon, a Jefferson firefighter.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.