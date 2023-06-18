DENMARK TOWNSHIP — Ohio Highway Patrol officers worked late into the evening on Saturday after a two-vehicle crash claimed the life of a woman and led to three other people being transported to Cleveland-area hospitals, two by helicopter, said OHP Sgt. Ron Borino and a press release sent out by OHP.
Borino said a SUV driven by a Dominic B. Fenton, 20, of Conneaut, was southbound on Brown Road and failed to yield at a stop sign and struck a car westbound on Route 167 around 7:22 p.m. The car was driven by Joshua F. Bleil, 24, of Ashtabula. Borino said the SUV had no passengers, but the car was transporting a husband, a wife and a 20-month-old child.
The SUV landed on its side and the car on its roof on a grassy area southwest of the intersection.
“The wife (jenna Jean Johnson-Bleil), 23, of Ashtabula, is deceased. The 20-month-old was flown by helicopter to Rainbow Babies and Children’s Hospital,” Borino said.
Fenton was also transported by helicopter to a Cleveland-area hospital suffering from serious injuries.
An Ohio State Highway Patrol press release indicates Joshua Bleil was taken by ambulance to Ashtabula County Medical Center and then taken to Cleveland Metro Hospital.
He said a crash reconstruction team was on the way to the scene around 9 p.m. on Saturday evening.
The Pierpont Fire Department and the Plymouth Fire Department responded to the crash in addition to multiple OHP cruisers. Traffic on Brown Road was blocked at Route 167 and close to the Brown Road intersection west of the crash site.
Both vehicles ended up in a grassy area southwest of the intersection where the crash occurred. An Ashtabula County coroner’s investigator was on the scene around 9 p.m.
The Jefferson Fire Department was called to set up a landing zone at Ashtabula County Technical and Career Campus at 7:44 p.m. and the helicopter took off around 8:50 p.m., said Kyle Blon, a Jefferson firefighter.
The Plymouth and Pierpont Fire Department emergency workers assisted with medical treatment, the press release states. Ashtabula County Sheriff’s Department deputies also assisted at the scene.
The crash remains under investigation.
