CONNEAUT — Area residents looking for Christmas presents, and other fun items, are in a happy place right now, as craft shows are in full swing in Ashtabula County and surrounding areas.
The Conneaut High School Fall Craft and Vendor Fair was held on Saturday at the high school, with Christmas music priming shoppers and vendors alike.
Kari McKinley, a teacher at CHS, coordinates the event that helps the freshman class financially.
“We have just over 50 vendors,” McKinley said. She said most of the crafters and vendors are local, but three CHS graduates drove three hours to participate this year.
“We have a little bit of everything. There are a lot of gnomes ... and we have a homemade dog treat [vendor],” she said.
McKinley said fellow teacher Suzzane Nellis assists in putting on the event, and several school organizations work the concession stand.
Daniel Ziemske was selling gnomes. “We have a low cost adoption fee,” he said with a dry smile on Saturday afternoon.
He said Kiki’s Creations Ohio is based in Dorset Township and has 46,000 Facebook followers from all over the world.
“I enjoy talking with the people and seeing the children’s faces when they get what they want,” he said.
Many vendors attend a variety of shows throughout the year, and the opportunities escalate in the weeks to come. Some of the shows planned during the next month include many that have been operating for years and other relative newcomers.
“Winter Wonderland Arts and Crafts Market” is scheduled for Nov. 11 and 12 at the Conneaut Community Center for the Arts.
Several shows are scheduled for Nov. 19, with the Harpersfield Fire Department event planned for 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the fire hall with a bake sale scheduled as well and the “All I want for Christmas Craft and Vendor Fair” scheduled for 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Jefferson High School.
Dec. 5 is also a busy day on the craft show circuit, with a craft show to benefit the Hospice of the Western Reserve planned for 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at St. John School and another planned for 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Signature Health on Main Avenue in Ashtabula.
