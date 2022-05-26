COVID-19 booster vaccines are vitally important to protect seniors from severe infections and hospitalization.
Ashtabula County Health Commissioner Jay Becker said keeping current on booster shots is vital for seniors.
“When this was all started with the alpha, that was the first age group that it seriously affected,” Becker said. The first wave of deaths hit nursing home patients right away.
Seniors have the highest vaccination rate in Ashtabula County, Becker said.
To be current with vaccinations, seniors should have either had the initial two doses of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines and two booster doses, or the initial dose of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine and one booster, Becker said.
Those who are immunocompromised may also need additional boosters, he said.
Not being fully vaccinated, which means being up to date on boosters, puts a person at higher risk of being hospitalized with COVID-19.
“Going forward, who knows how many more of these variants we are going to see,” Becker said. “We have to try to stay one step ahead of this.”
Recently, the United States surpassed one million deaths from COVID-19, according to the Centers for Disease Control.
Statewide, there have been more than 2.7 million COVID-19 cases, and in Ashtabula, there have been more than 20,000, according to ODH.
According to ODH, more than 400 people have died from COVID-19 in Ashtabula County, and statewide, there have been more than 38,000 deaths.
More than 62 percent of Ohio residents have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. The age groups from 65 and up in the state of Ohio all have vaccination rates above 85 percent, according to ODH.
More than 80 percent of county residents 65 years and up have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. Rates for those who have completed the initial dose of the vaccine are slightly lower.
ODH reports more than 15,000 seniors ages 65 and older have received vaccine booster doses in Ashtabula County.
