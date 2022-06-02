By WARREN DILLAWAY
Covered bridges continue to be one of Ashtabula County’s biggest drawing cards.
Many people come to the area throughout the year to view the county’s bridges, but especially during the Ashtabula County Covered Bridge Festival scheduled for Oct. 8-9, 2022.
“All year long we send out maps, give people directions and tell them where to say,” said ACCBF Executive Director Ginger Whitehead. She said many inquiries are by email or telephone, but some occur in person at the office in Jefferson located in the old Ashtabula County Courthouse.
“Some people email, some call and probably half of them stop in,” she said.
Whitehead said the Ashtabula County Engineer’s Office is constantly fixing the bridges due to varied wear and tear, including car collisions and tree issues.
“They worked on four of them this spring,” she said.
Whitehead said the Harpersfield Covered Bridge is also scheduled for reconstruction work this spring. She said activities are still planned during the festival week but it may affect traffic flow.
After a successful Dinner in the Bridge event in September 2021, a July 30 event is scheduled to help raise funds for the festival, Whitehead said.
“It will be set up like a Wild West theme,” she said.
Guests will be able to experience live music, dancing and a meal. She said the event drew 300 people last year and the goal for this year is 400 attendees.
The county boasts 19 covered bridges with 17 still operational. The bridges date back as far as 1867 and as recent as 2008, when the nation’s longest covered bridge was built in Plymouth Township.
The 613-foot Smolen-Gulf Bridge is expected to survive 100 years. It replaced a winding road that changed elevation.
The bridge is named for longtime Ashtabula County Engineer John Smolen, who has spent decades encouraging groups in Ashtabula County and throughout the state to embrace covered bridges and the tourist impact they provide.
Smolen was one of the people who initiated the construction of the Smolen-Gulf Bridge that was later named for him.
