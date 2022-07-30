SHEFFIELD TOWNSHIP — The weather cooperated with the Ashtabula County Covered Bridge fundraiser on Saturday evening at the Smolen-Gulf Bridge, after gusts of wind caused issues at the inaugural event in 2021.
"it is a beautiful day. We didn't put centerpieces on the tables," said Ashtabula County Covered Bridge Festival Executive Director Ginger Whitehead. Last year, weather made keeping items on the table an extreme challenge.
She said it would have been possible to put centerpieces out this year, but the committee decided to skip the decorations. Instead, they went with a "Western" theme, encouraging people to dress in western style clothes.
Whitehead people said they were excited about having the event this year. More than 200 people attended the event inside the bridge.
"I don't know if we will do this every year," she said. "It is a lot of work."
The Ashtabula County Engineer's Office and the Ashtabula County Sheriff's Department had to sign off on closing the bridge so the event could occur. She said the organizers were at the bridge by 10 a.m. to begin set-up. The road was already closed at that point.
Golf carts were available to shuttle attendees to the bridge. Tables were set up on half the bridge, and the other half included a dancing area, a wine bar and a "jail" from which people could be "bailed out" to raise more funds for the Covered Bridge Festival.
Melanie Smolak and Mitch Ingles, both of Warren, made the trip north to attend the event because of the western theme the committee created. "Very much Country," Smolak said while wearing a cowboy hat.
A square dancing group was preparing for a demonstration, and were hoping some attendees would participate. "We hope," said Jim Taylor. The group usually dances twice a week in Kirtland.
Whitehead said preparations for the Covered Bridge Festival, to be held the second weekend in October, are moving along well. "It is looking really good," she said.
Whitehead said a popular chainsaw carver from New York will be back in town and there will be musical entertainment throughout the two days of the event. "Our headline is Jess Kelly Adams," she said of the performer to be in attendance.
The dinner was served buffet style with a variety of western themed food.
