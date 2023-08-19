JEFFERSON — The Ashtabula County Treasurer’s Office has completed the second- half collection for real estate property taxes.
Treasurer Angie Maki-Cliff and staff collected $115 million for tax year 2022, reflecting an exceptional 97.6 percent collection rate. This achievement is underscored by the historic payment of 60.5 percent of the county’s delinquent taxes, she said.
“The Treasurer’s Office takes immense pride in achieving these extraordinary results, which would not have been possible without the diligent efforts of our dedicated staff, the cooperation of taxpayers, and the steadfast support of the community,” Maki-Cliff said. “The significant collection rate and historic delinquent tax payments exemplify the commitment of our team and our community to fostering the stability of this great county.”
With the end of second half collections, the Treasurer’s Office will turn over settlement to Ashtabula County Auditor, David Thomas, and his team for further examination and disbursement to the community, including cities, townships, libraries, school districts, fire and ambulance districts and parks.
“The Treasurer’s Office and the Auditors Office remain committed to upholding the highest standards of financial accountability, transparency and responsible stewardship of taxpayer funds,” Maki-Cliff said.
If any taxpayer is delinquent or is struggling to manage large semi-annual tax payments, they are encouraged to reach out to the Ashtabula County Treasurer’s Office for information on the various payment plan options available including delinquent plans and prepay plans. Treasurer Angie Maki-Cliff and her team can be reached by phone at 440-576-3727 or by email at treasurer@ashtabulacounty.us. The Treasurer’s website, ashtabulacountytreasurer.org is also a valuable source of information.
