AUSTINBURG TOWNSHIP — A brand new travel guide is ready for distribution after a lot of work by the Ashtabula County Convention and Visitors Bureau.
ACCVB Director Stephanie Siegel said the guides were delivered last week and involve a photo-centric theme coordinated by marketing manager Amanda Lloyd.
“It is very photo heavy,” Siegel said.
“We brought the whole project in-house,” Siegel said.
“We are doing our best to get them out to the community,” Siegel said.
The travel guide focuses on area businesses and experiences of tourists visiting the area, Siegel said.
The guide includes a lot of information on wineries and covered bridges, but also has an event section, details about activities occurring all year round and businesses that focus on tourists. She said a quiz section also adds to the publication.
One aspect to the guide is detailing information regarding pet-friendly tourism.
“During COVID there was a big rise in the amount of animals adopted and now they [the owners] are traveling with their pets,” she said.
The guide also details activity in various parts of the county including Bridge Street in Ashtabula, Geneva-on-the-Lake and the Ashtabula County Metroparks to name a few.
The event calendar starts with the Ice Wine Festival occurring through the month of March and concludes with a New Year’s Eve Gala at the Lodge at Geneva-on-the-Lake.
Siegel said the staff is attempting to get the guides to all corners of the county and to members to provide for tourists and residents alike. She said people can also stop and pick one up at the ACCVB in Austinburg Township on Austinburg Road near the Route 45 intersection.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.