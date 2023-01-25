JEFFERSON — The Ashtabula County Emergency Management Agency has announced that the county’s ReadyAlert system is available for all residents.
The system allows residents to receive notifications from state and local authorities on potentially hazardous situations, including weather and traffic issues, according to a press release from the Ashtabula County EMA. The new system replaces Swift911, which the county previously used, and allows those who are signed up to receive alerts via phone, text message and email, according to the press release.
People who receive notifications will also be able to answer poll questions to give officials information during an emergency, according to the press release.
Anyone who was previously signed up for Swift911 will be automatically enrolled in ReadyAlert, but they are encouraged to sign up for the ReadyAlert system to provide additional information.
EMA Director Mike Fitchet said the county moved to the new system after the company that owned both Swift911 and ReadyAlert consolidated the two systems.
“The good thing is that all of that information that was already in there got transferred over into the new platform,” he said.
When the EMA previously switched to Swift911, all of the information it had in the previous system had to be recreated because the systems were owned by different companies.
“We still have a huge push to get people to sign up, because there’s a large number of people who haven’t done anything with it,” Fitchet said. “So what happens with this platform is the 911 database gets pushed in there and updated every year. Legally, we’re not allowed to put people’s personal information in there, which is their cellphones and their emails and their text information. They actually have to go into the platform and add that if that’s what they choose to do.”
People can choose what kind of alerts they will receive.
“It’s a lot of flexibility for the individual, but they have to go in and manage it themselves,” Fitchet said. “And they can change it whenever they want.”
In addition to traditional emergency notifications, county water companies use the system for boil alerts, he said.
Fitchet encouraged people to sign up for the service, and said the EMA will continue to attend public events and encourage visitors to sign up for the service.
Anyone who wishes to sign up for ReadyAlert can do so at www.smart911.com/smart911/ref/reg.action?pa=ashtabulacounty.
