County residents were busy this weekend with Relay for Life participants fighting cancer at Giddings Park in Jefferson, beach glass lovers hanging out on Bridge Street in Ashtabula and a car show and barbecue at the Ashtabula County Fairgrounds in Jefferson, to name a few of opportunities for fun and service.
The Ashtabula County Relay for Life included more than 160 people coordinated through 19 teams walking to fight cancer that has devastated so many lives, said Ashtabula County Relay for Life organizer Trish Nagle.
A motorcycle event to fight cancer, Patsy’s Run, also made an appearance, with more than 300 bikers driving by the Relay for Life around 12:20 p.m. on Saturday to encourage the efforts of all people seeking to eradicate the disease.
Cancer survivors were honored during two separate walks and a dinner, Nagle said. She said having the event back in person after two years of being online was special.
Nagle said the two years made it difficult for survivors that felt left out due to the inability to gather. “We will never forget. We will fight for the cure,” Nagle said.
Hundreds of people gathered on Bridge Street to find beach glass art, a meal and enjoy the sunny day near the lake.
Close to 100 vendors participated in the two-day event that drew people from all over Ohio and surrounding states, said Ashtabula Harbor Beach Glass Festival organizer Melody Shiflet.
Nichole DiFatta has been collecting beach glass for 25 years on beaches of the Great Lakes, the Atlantic Ocean, the Pacific Ocean and many lakes on the interior of the country.
DiFatta said she runs a business with friend Madison Mallia, both of Buffalo, creating art from beach glass and other items found at beaches.
Shiflet said many vendors return year after year or hear about the event on Facebook and message for more information.
One former vendor returned to the event on Saturday from her home in Bowling Green, OH., “I used to be an artist down here, but I haven’t got back into since COVID,” she said.
Shiflet said she tried to get 10 to 15 new vendors that were “out of the box.” Area businesses seemed to have a steady flow of customers and some restaurants offered outside seating.
Area parks were also jammed with people seeking to stay cool as temperatures moved into the mid-80s.
