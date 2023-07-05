Family reunions, boat trips and cookouts were just a few of the ways Ashtabula County residents, and tourists celebrated the birth of a nation on Tuesday.
The Hunt-Dismuke family reunion found a home at Lake Shore Park in Ashtabula Township on Tuesday.
“It has been 10 years since out last reunion,” said Brenda Hunt as the family put table cloths on tables for the big event. Family members from Maryland, Virginia and North Carolina gathered to create happy memories.
Aundrea Hunt, of Bethesda, Maryland, said the event came about in the last couple of weeks when family members decided it had been too long since they had gathered and realized they have lost a lot of family members in the last several years.
Just down the way in the middle portion of the lakefront pavilion other groups gathered to celebrate.
“We had a family picnic,” said Joe Pete, an Ashtabula Township trustee.
Pete said Lake Shore Park is a great place to spend a summer day and residents are lucky to have the facility.
He said there was a lot of laughter and good food.
The Lopez family also gathered at the pavilion. Family members said they have been gathering on July 4 for as long as 30 years.
“We enjoy the beautiful weather and getting together with family,” said Sonja Lopez of Conneaut.
In the Andover area, many Amish campers were fishing, boating and hanging out with family. Pontoon boats took off from docks located at the southern end of Pymatuning State Park.
In Conneaut, hundreds of people headed to the beach and marina to cool off and enjoy the temperatures that rose to the high 70s and low 80s by mid-afternoon.
The Strip was busy at Geneva-on-the-Lake as people bought food, threw axes and waited for the late-night fireworks event from the village’s golf course.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.