JEFFERSON — Ashtabula County Prosecutor Colleen O’Toole was physically removed from a commissioners’ meeting Thursday when she insisted on being part of an executive session.
County Board of Commissioners President Casey Kozlowski said O’Toole pushed her way through the county office and into the meeting room.
“We voted to go into executive session to discuss imminent court action,” he said. “She insisted that she be part of the executive session, but she was not an invited party.”
When contacted by phone Friday afternoon, O’Toole said she had a right to be there and the commissioners are interfering with her ability to represent the county.
“I am their lawyer and the executive session was about pending litigation,” she said. “It’s my statutory duty and I need to be apprised. They denied me that.”
When O’Toole refused to leave, Kozlowski called courthouse security.
Sheriff’s Deputy Chris Dunn said he and Deputy Rick Hazeltine escorted O’Toole out of the meeting.
“She left without incident,” Chief Deputy Terry Moisio said.
O’Toole said she has asked for a transcript of the meeting.
“They denied me my ability to attend the meeting and I’m not sure why,” she said. “It’s highly unusual as there’s presently no formal conflict between us.”
Kozlowski disagreed.
“This is the continuous problem that we have with the Ashtabula County prosecutor,” he said. “She believes she’s superior to everyone else and continues to be unlawful in her actions.”
O’Toole said the commissioners have hired outside counsel on a number of legal matters and it’s a waste of taxpayers’ money.
“Somebody has got to stop them,” she said.
Kozlowski acknowledged that the commissioners have hired outside counsel, but it’s because “the prosecutor has failed our office a number of times.”
