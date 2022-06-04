A number of projects in Ashtabula County will be funded through the state’s capital bill, passed by the Ohio general assembly on Thursday.
“I’m very pleased with the attention projects in the 99th House District were given,” State Representative Sarah Fowler Arthur said in a statement. “This funding will allow the community to invest in infrastructure, education, and improving accessibility for local parks and tourism that will continue to promote the economic growth of the area. Focus was also given to the significant needs of Ashtabula’s Homeless and Domestic Violence shelters which serve individuals throughout the county.”
In a press release, State Senator Sandra O’Brien said the projects would bolster communities in her district.
“I am very pleased with the funding we were able to secure from this year’s Capital Budget,” O’Brien said.
Nine Ashtabula County projects are slated to receive funding through the bill. The largest single allocation is to Kent State’s Ashtabula campus, for abatement of asbestos and the installation of a restroom.
Samaritan House is set to receive $400,000.
Steve Sargent, executive director of Samaritan House, said funds from the capital budget will help offer services to more people in the area.
“In conjunction with the city of Ashtabula, we are looking to expand our services,” he said.
Potential options include having two locations or a larger location, Sargent said.
The Samaritan House is the only homeless shelter in Ashtabula County, according to its website.
The city of Ashtabula and representatives of Samaritan House have been working together, Sargent said.
“We’ll take whatever they allocate to us, and we’ll go back to the table and see what we can do to make it serve more people,” he said.
The Samaritan House tries to make a difference with the homeless population in the area, he said.
“We’re going to do everything we can, along with our area partners and the city of Ashtabula, to make a difference for those that don’t have anywhere to go,” Sargent said.
The bill includes $350,000 for Beaumont Scout Reservation.
The funds would allow for the construction of a new STEM Innovation Center at the the camp, according to information from Marc Ryan, Scout Executive with the Lake Erie Council. The center will focus on advanced careers in engineering, energy, additive manufacturing and robotics, among others.
There will also be a new initiative designed to partner with the educational community to work with students in grades six through 12.
Other county projects include $450,000 to for shoreline restoration on Old Lake Road near Geneva Township Park, $250,000 for SPIRE Institute and Academy, $200,000 for restoration work at Ashtabula Township Park, $150,000 for a handicap accessible ramp in Geneva Township Park, $150,000 for a community park in North Kingsville, and $40,000 for Homesafe.
Gov. Mike DeWine thanked the General Assembly for their work in passing the capital budget in a statement released Thursday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.