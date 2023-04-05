JEFFERSON — Dozens of pinwheels spun in the breeze after they were placed onto the grassy area just south of the old Ashtabula County Courthouse on Tuesday morning to highlight child abuse prevention month.
A variety of Ashtabula County officials gathered on the steps of the courthouse just after 11 a.m. to thanks those involved in the fight against child abuse and make the community aware of the problem.
The Ashtabula County commissioners, Ashtabula County Juvenile Court Judge Albert Camplese, Ashtabula County Children Services Executive Director Tania Burnett and other partners in the fight against child abuse gathered together to reinforce the message that child abuse is preventable.
The Ashtabula County Commissioners presented Burnett with a proclamation officially making April child abuse prevention month in Ashtabula County.
Ashtabula County Commissioner Casey Kozlowski read the proclamation, and fellow commissioners Kathryn Whittington and J.P. Ducro commented during the event.
“It is so much more difficult to have healthy adult lives if we have struggled as children,” Ducro said.
Burnett said there were 2,500 calls to ACCS last year regarding the possibility of child abuse or neglect made to the agency. She said 98 children were removed from their homes because of unsafe conditions.
Camplese and Burnett said the pinwheels are to represent the happiness children should be experiencing as they grow. “Each pinwheel planted today will represent happiness.”
Camplese said that when he started as a lawyer in 1985, Homesafe was the only organization to fight for the rights of people being abused. He said that over the years the county has built a collection of agencies to help fight the problem, including family courts, drug courts, a family resource center and other groups that work together for children.
Keri Mongenel, coordinator of the Child Advocacy Center, said 115 children who had experienced sex abuse or severe physical abuse were assisted by the center last year.
Burnett reminded those in attendance that everyone needs to help solve the problem. “We all have the opportunity to help kids and prevent child abuse,” Burnett said.
She said trusted adult role models are especially important in the life of children. Burnett urged area residents to volunteer for after school programs, coach Little League and advise 4-H groups and scout troops.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.