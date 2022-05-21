JEFFERSON — Ashtabula County leads the state in new COVID-19 cases per capita for the third week, according to the Ohio Department of Health.
Ashtabula County Health Commissioner Jay Becker said the county went from the lowest level on the CDC’s COVID data tracker to the highest level.
“That tells me transmissibility is still high, but in addition to that, now, this is telling me that our hospitals are beginning to admit COVID patients,” he said.
Becker said masks are highly recommended to start putting in place preventative measures like wearing a mask. Wearing a mask is still recommended for people who are fully vaccinated, Becker said.
“The vaccine is meant to keep you out of the hospital, and not getting as ill,” Becker said. People should also social distance and get a COVID-19 test when they are not feeling well, he said.
“We’ve been down this road, we know how to do it at this point,” Becker said. “It’s just going back to a lot of the same things that we’ve been doing for quite some time now.”
People should stay home when they are sick, and if they are exposed to someone with COVID-19, they should wait five days to test for COVID-19, Becker said.
Last year at this time, the number of COVID-19 cases was trending downward, not up, Becker said.
According to the Ohio Department of Health, there have been a total of 20,771 COVID-19 cases in Ashtabula County since the start of the pandemic. There have been a total of 1,188 hospitalizations caused by COVID-19, and 431 county residents have died from COVID-19.
ODH reports statewide, there have been 2.7 million COVID-19 cases, 116,307 hospitalizations, and 38,590 deaths.
Nationwide, the CDC reports there have been 82.8 million COVID-19 cases and 998,512 deaths.
From May 5 to 18, there were 483.3 new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents in Ashtabula County, the highest number across the state, according to OHD. Lorain County was in second, with 441.5 cases per capita, and the state average was 269 cases per capita.
According to the CDC, two Ohio counties, Ashtabula and Lorain, are at the department’s highest level for COVID-19 status. There have been 10.2 new hospital admissions per capita in Ashtabula County in the last week.
