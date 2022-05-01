Ashtabula County agencies spent a good portion of April drawing attention to the ongoing challenges of stopping child abuse, said Ashtabula County Children Services Executive Director Tania Burnett.
April is Child Abuse Awareness month and county officials continued many of the programs initiated over the last 20 years and highlighted new areas to grow in spreading the news on ways to stop child abuse.
“We had a busy month,” Burnett said.
One of the traditions developed over the last two decades is the placing of pinwheels at the old Ashtabula County Courthouse in Jefferson, the Donahoe Center in Ashtabula Township and other locations around the county.
Burnett said the pinwheels represent the happy childhood “we would like everyone to experience.”
The county also held an “It takes a community” event on April 20 to celebrate the many organizations and individuals that work together to fight child abuse.
Burnett said the organization added a new dimension to the month by asking people to wear blue, the chosen color of those fighting child abuse, and post pictures of themselves to the Friends of Children Services Facebook page.
She said the emphasis helped focus more eyes on the problems that can result in families losing their own children.
Burnett said the number of children in the organization’s custody has dropped since 2019. She said state-initiated programs, adopted by Ashtabula County, seek to keep families together, and have been working.
One way to fight child abuse is to have the public report incidents of child abuse.
“If you see something, say something,” Burnett said.
Another important public help in fighting child abuse is strong, positive relationships between children and their coaches, Sunday school teachers and neighbors.
Burnett said many community groups and agencies are working together to battle child abuse and have had some success.
