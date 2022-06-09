The Ashtabula County Republican Party has approved a resolution calling for a constitutional convention to address term limits for members of the U.S. Congress.
The resolution states that 82 percent of Americans supported term limits for members of Congress in a 2021 poll, and that the U.S. Supreme Court has found that term limits could only be imposed by constitutional amendment.
The resolution called for the Ohio legislature to pass an application for a convention to propose an amendment limiting the terms of members of the U.S. House and Senate.
Charlie Frye, chairman of the Ashtabula County Republican Party, said on Thursday that the party was approached by an organization that has been advocating for congressional term limits for some time.
“So we, at our last executive meeting, put it to a vote,” Frye said. “There was some discussion on it, but we were unanimously in agreement that this is something that should be explored.”
Frye said the resolution does not call for a specific term limit yet.
“A newly elected official to congress, it takes a while for them to kind of get their feet wet and learn the ropes, if you will,” Frye said. “What’s that fine line, between getting in there and learning and applying, and then being in too long or getting burned out?
“So it’s a conversation, and it no way implies that we’re displeased with our current congressman. I think Congressman [David] Joyce has done a fine job,” Frye said.
Incumbents are difficult to remove, he said.
“I’m 51, and there’s people that have been in office longer than I’ve been alive,” Frye said.
The problem is not limited to one party.
Frye cited Robert Byrd, a West Virginia Democrat who was in the Senate for 51 years, and Storm Thurmond, a South Carolina Republican who served in the Senate for 48 years.
“I really think there’s a shelf life in politics,” Frye said. “I think, in general, politics were never meant to be a career.”
Frye said he believes the majority of people generally agree term limits are a good idea.
“I think where the rubber meets the road is what does that look like,” Frye said.
