MORGAN TOWNSHIP — Markus McFolling shared his story of transformation on Friday morning at the 32nd annual Ashtabula County Concerts of Prayer breakfast at Eagleville Bible Church.
McFolling said he worked just hard enough to maintain his eligibility for football in high school then went on to star at Malone University before a three-year addiction that almost destroyed his life.
“If it was up to me I would be dead or in jail,” he said.
McFolling credits the prayers of family and friends to his connection to Christ and a renewed vision for the renovation of people’s lives.
McFolling urged the 350 people who came to the breakfast to make their prayer lives real and not simply go through the motions. He also said he was excited to have five generations represented at the event.
McFolling encouraged people to pray not just at meal time, or bed time, but throughout the day. He also encouraged people to gather throughout the year to pray, not just once a year.
“There are things coming down the road that we are going to need to pray,” McFolling said of the challenges facing our society.
He also suggested people post on Facebook less and pray more.
“Prayer is simply a way to communicate with a God who created us,” he said.
McFolling said a career ending-shoulder injury sent him spiraling and into drug addiction. He also warned that if prayer doesn’t permeate the heart it is actually “Christian karaoke.”
The event was created 32 years ago to gather people from churches and denominations throughout Ashtabula County to pray in a unified format. Prior to the main speaker, pastors and lay leaders prayed for area churches, businesses, schools, families, first responders, medical facilities and those suffering from homelessness and addiction.
Rev. Tim Kraus, of Conneaut Church of Christ, is the president of the organization and presided over a business meeting that affirmed the leadership for the next year. He also shared memories of Rev. Steve Arsulic, who died in January and was a board member of the ACCP.
“I was challenged by him and his “sold out” commitment to Christ. ... His memory will be forever with us,” Kraus said.
Arsulic was also the pastor of outreach at Eagleville Bible Church.
