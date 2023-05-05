Area Christians celebrated National day of Prayer in a variety of ways on Thursday ranging from an all-day Bible reading at the Conneaut War Memorial to a service at the First Baptist Church in Ashtabula.
National Day of Prayer was instituted in 1952 by a joint act of Congress and signed into law by President Harry S. Truman. Prayer has been a part of the fabric of American government back to the Continental Congress in 1775.
In Conneaut many churches in the Conneaut Area Ministerium participated in a day-long7 Bible reading at the Conneaut War Memorial. The event began at 8 a.m. and was slated to end at 6:18 p.m. with a ceremony which included many people who participated in the scripture reading.
Rev. Tim Kraus, of the Conneaut Church of Christ, said his church took responsibility for an hour of reading and about 10 people showed up to read or support those who were.
“We are declaring the Word of God to the community,” Kraus said.
He said some people walking by would stop and listen and others could hear as they drove by in their cars.
First Baptist Church also hosted an ecumenical service in downtown Ashtabula at noon on Thursday afternoon.
“We pray you will grant wisdom to these men and women,” said Rev. Vernon Palo of Saybrook United Methodist Church of leaders in area communities.
“Our land needs, more than anything, have a re-connection with its creator,” Palo said.
Father Raymond Thomas of Our Lady of Peace Parish also participated in the service and read scripture.
“We thank you for our families and our churches,” he said.
Leonard Pratt, of Peoples Baptist Church, prayed for perseverance for individuals and churches as they seek to better the community.
A concerted prayer effort is also scheduled for today at Eagleville Bible Church. The Ashtabula County Concerts of Prayer has been gathering on the first Friday of May for more than three decades.
Nobles Darby IV, Cleveland Metro Director for the Fellowship of Christian Athletes, will speak at the event that normally draws several hundred people.
