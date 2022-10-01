Ashtabula County Emergency Management officials were on the top of their game this week as fire, police, school, business and many other leaders worked together during safety drills related to the Perry Nuclear Power Plant.
The drills got under way with an exercise conducted at the Geneva Fire Department on Monday evening and continued throughout the week at various locations throughout Ashtabula County.
Dozens of officials gathered Tuesday morning at the Ashtabula County Emergency Management Agency in Jefferson.
ACEMA officials gathered in one room with the Ashtabula County Commissioners and other leaders, while in a larger room a large contingent of officials worked out details with each other as the scenario played itself out in the “war room.”
The event was evaluated on Friday morning in Lake County with officials learning what went well and what didn’t.
