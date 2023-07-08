Ashtabula County cities, villages and townships continue to work together with the possibility of securing Appalachia community grants from the American Rescue Plan funds designed to help communities recover from the coronavirus pandemic.
The state of Ohio earmarked $500 million to 32 counties that are considered part of Appalachia. Ashtabula County is one of the them.
Ashtabula County Land Bank Executive Director Alex Iarocci is helping coordinate the process with the assistance of Ashtabula County Metroparks Administrator Antoinette Swegheimer.
The process has had changing guidelines since area officials began working on the project in earnest last fall.
The state worked it out so each county could receive $200,000 for technical assistance to help put together projects that could get funded, Iarocci said.
Environmental Design Company is providing technical assistance and community leaders from all over the country have input into the potential grant content.
Iarocci said the state has encouraged partnerships from the start.
The focus on the state grants is the revitalization of downtown areas and the ability to connect resources such as state and local parks in the county.
Swegheimer said she had already talked with SPIRE Academy about some projects and said private-public partnerships were a part of the process to develop a project that could receive funds.
After initial discussions with community leaders the process widened to “stakeholder” meetings which have already occurred in Orwell, Geneva, Andover, Ashtabula and Conneaut.
Additional meetings are planned in Rock Creek, Roaming Shores, Jefferson and Geneva-on-the-Lake.
An additional consideration is that the projects must be completed by October 2026.
“The meetings will lead to discussions with EDG to see how the leaders will develop our grant narrative,” Iarocci said.
He said the county is expected to hear back regarding funded projects by April 2024.
Swegheimer said the process will allow villages to have professionally completed plans done at no cost to the village even if the funds are not allocated. She said the process could lead to other funding sources to complete projects.
“I have been very pleased how our communities have decided to work together,” Iarocci said.
