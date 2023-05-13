JEFFERSON — Hundreds of tires were collected on Saturday during the Tire Amnesty program sponsored by the Ashtabula County Solid Waste District, said ACSWD Director Jake Brand.
"It's run pretty well. We were really busy from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. but it is now steady," he said as a line of cars that pulled into the Ashtabula County Fairgrounds with old tires.
Four employees of the ACSWD, including Brand, were on site to coordinate the day and collect the small fee to get rid of the tires.
Brand said the county has learned a lot over the years regarding the best way to organize the event. There were a number of activities in the vicinity including a 5k road race and opening ceremonies for the Jefferson Area Girls Softball League.
The county contracted with Penn Ohio to handle the physical collection of the tires and they subcontracted with a group called HEPA Environmental Services out of Rootstown.
Brand said 16 people were on site to take the tires from vehicles and put them in the bed of large trucks to be transported to a recycling center.
He said the county had about nine less workers in an attempt to keep financial control of the project. "The cost of recycling has gone up," he said.
The project is also funded with a specific tax provision, Brand said.
"This is one of the projects that is part of the parcel assessment on your taxes," he said of improved parcels.
He said the ability to get rid of tires at a small fee is significant.
"If someone disposes of one tire it is four to five dollars at a professional tire service," Brand said.
The program is very popular and people respond accordingly.
"I was here at 7:15 a.m. (for a 9 a.m. start) and people were already here," he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.