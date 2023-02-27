The early part of the year is a busy time for members of the Ashtabula County Trustee Association, said organization president Debbie Friedstrom.
The organization was created decades ago to assist trustees from 27 townships in Ashtabula County as they seek to do their jobs.
“The January meeting is always held by the county commissioners,” Friedstrom said. She said the meeting is a time to learn new information from the commissioners.
She said speakers are brought in from a variety of county agencies and beyond to assist the trustees that have varied needs. Ashtabula Township and Saybrook Township are larger areas and have many staff members, while some of the smaller townships are in a different situation, Friedstrom said.
Friedstrom said SPIRE Academy is scheduled to host the organization in either April or May as well. She said 87 of the 88 counties in Ohio have a trustee association. Only Cuyahoga County, that only has two townships, doesn’t have their own group but partners with Lorain County, she said.
She said the organization meets eight times a year and takes the summer off. Friedstrom said it is a good way for the trustees to support each other and learn about issues facing the townships.
She said The Ohio Township Association is also an important, and helpful, way to find important information about issues facing townships across the state.
Friedstrom said many of the smaller townships in the southern part of the county may have only a clerk and a road worker, so the trustees often have to step in and help clear snow from roads or repair roads in the summer.
Friedstrom said the OTA conducts lobbying efforts on the townships’ behalf as well.
