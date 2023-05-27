ORWELL — Country Neighbor has announced the sites for children to receive free food this summer in the southern part of Ashtabula County.
Country Neighbor Executive Director Barbara Klingensmith said there will be 10 sites this summer with varying starting and ending dates. She said the sites are a mix between congregate (sitting to eat) and “grab and go” options this year.
She said Ashtabula County was chosen as an area to mix the congregate meals with “grab and go” although the meals to go can also be picked up at the congregate sites.
Klingensmith said administrators try and pick easily accessible sites for people to eat or collect the meals for children. She said there were about 1,900 meals given out last year.
The two congregate sites are the Grand Valley Science Camp from June 5 to June 9 from a 11 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at the Grand Valley school building, 111 Grand Valley Avenue, and the Summer Robotics Camp at Ashtabula Technical and Career Campus, 1564 State Route 167 from noon to 12:45 p.m.
The “grab and go” sites include:
- Rock Creek Public Library, 2988 High Street, Rock Creek, from June 5 to Aug, 4 from 12:35 to 1 p.m., Monday to Friday, except July 4.
- Giddings Park, 104 Market Street, Jefferson from June 5 to Aug. 4, from 11:15 to 11:45 a.m., except July 4.
• Grand Valley Public Library, 1 North School Street, Orwell, from June 12 to July 28 from 11:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m., except July 4.
•Grand Valley Elementary Summer Program, 111 Grand Valley Avenue, Orwell, from June 12 to June 23 from 11 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
• Andover Library, 142, West Main Street, Andover, from June 12 to Aug. 4, from 11:30 a.m. to noon, except July 4.
• Grand Valley Soccer Camp, 170 North Maple Street, Orwell, from Aug. 7 to Aug. 18, Monday to Friday from 10 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.
• Andover Christian Church, 200 Stillman Ave., Andover from June 12 to Aug. 4 from 12:15 p.m. to 12:45 p.m., Monday through Friday, except July 4.
• Grand Valley Football Camp, 111 Grand Valley Avenue, Orwell from July 31 to Aug. 9 from 11 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., Monday to Friday.
