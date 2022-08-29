AUSTINBURG TOWNSHIP — Tradition was a big part of Austinburg Country Days this weekend, as friends gathered and experienced the advantages of small-town life.
Dozens of people watched the frog-jumping contests on Sunday afternoon after grabbing some thing to eat at one of the many food trucks parked at the festival grounds.
Lilly Mate, 1, of Colebrook Township, was not sure what to make of a large frog she was supposed to motivate to jumping excellence. “We are used to the big animals. We just got her used to the cows,” said her mother Stacy Mate.
Dawson Archer, 2, of Austinburg Township, also wasn’t sure what to think about the slimy, large frogs ready to leap, or not leap, on command. Several of the frogs just sat on the grass, even as stomping occurred in very close range.
Frog jumping was just one of the many options available for children, including sack races, water battles and other free games.
Kanda O’Dell, a Country Days committee member, said the weekend went very well, with good crowds on Friday and Saturday. “We’ve had good crowds and great weather,” she said.
Shirley and Matthew Forman were honored over the weekend as the festival’s elders for their long-term commitment to the community.
“I’ve lived here all my life, except the three years I was in the service,” Matthew Forman said. He said he remembers the first festival 49 years ago.
“It was real small,” he said of that event, which included a parade that went in the opposite direction than the present parade.
“We love the small community,” Shirley Forman said of the family-friendly lifestyle.
Brooke Reed was introduced Saturday afternoon as the festival “Country Maiden” and was busy Sunday presenting awards to the frog-jumping contest winners.
A 32-unit parade got things rolling on Saturday, followed by a ceremony that officially opened the day’s activities, including a flag-raising ceremony initiated by the Sons of the American Revolution and the Geneva High School band playing the national anthem.
The event has a variety of traditions, but one includes the summer schedule of a group of teenagers.
Geneva’s Image Show Choir interrupts its summer to rehearse to be ready for the annual performance at Austinburg Country Days, said director Michelle Mather.
“I was in G.I’s when I was in high school. ... It [Country Days] is kind of a rite of passage,” she said of the group’s first performance of the year. She said the students start three-hour practices, three days a week in early August.
