AUSTINBURG TOWNSHIP — The 50th edition of Austinburg Country Days is scheduled to officially kick off with a parade at noon today, said committee member Kanda O’Dell.
The parade marches down Route 45 and the bulk of the two day festival is held in a park behind the Austinburg First United Church of Christ.
All of the previous Austinburg Country Days royalty have been invited to attend the celebration and participate in the parade, said O’Dell whose family has been involved in the festival from the very beginning. She said about 20 of the Country Maidens and Lads have indicated they plan to be in attendance.
After the parade, a flag raising ceremony is also scheduled at 1 p.m. Parade awards will also be announced at that time.
O’Dell said her father and mother, Ted and Mary Ann Wilms, will be honored for their longtime involvement in the event.
A classic car show and antique tractor show is also planned for today from noon to 5 p.m. as well as demonstrations by “Chainsaw Shari.”
A variety of live entertainment is planned as well with the Geneva Jazz Band at 1 p.m. Saturday, Gypsy Moon from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. and Bobby Hayes and the H20 Band from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.
A petting zoo and pony rides are planned from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. on Saturday and a pet show at 2 p.m. as well.
On Sunday open air church is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. under the direction of AUCC’s Rev. Bill Terry. A variety of yard games are scheduled for s
Sunday from noon to 3 p.m., entertainment includes a frog jumping contest. Entertainment is also scheduled for Sunday with “Geneva’s Image” at 2 p.m., Mark Morris from 2:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. and the Blues Project from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
The Austinburg Fire Department is also sponsoring water battles at 5 p.m. on Sunday.
