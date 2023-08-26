AUSTINBURG — An entire float of Country Days former royalty waved to the parade crowd on Friday afternoon.
More than 20 maidens and lads returned to the event to celebrate the 50th edition of the Austinburg Country Days that was started to celebrate the rural nature of the community.
"It looks exactly same [as in 1987]. ... That is a good thing," said Dawn Kandrac, who served as Country Maiden in 1987.
Holly Melin, 1992 Country Maiden, had similar thoughts.
"It is very similar to how it was when we were here," she said.
The parade, whicj briefly shuts down Route 45 near the Route 307 intersection, is always a central focus of the event. A wide variety of groups participated in the parade and hundreds lined the streets with children dashing for candy thrown from floats.
Marcy Hejduk, an ACD committee member, said 27 units participated, including the Sons of the American Revolution, twirling groups and the Geneva High School band.
Hejduk said the returning royalty were treated to a brunch before the parade.
The parade was gathered on both sides of Mill Street and included outgoing Country Maiden Brooke Reed and the 2023-24 maiden Keirnan Britton.
Shortly after the parade the SAR conducted a flag-raising ceremony that included the GHS band playing the national anthem. The Geneva Jazz Band also provided entertainment.
Janet Shimek said she moved to Austinburg Township 35 years ago and has been coming to Country Days ever since.
The festival is scheduled to continue on Sunday at 10:30 a.m. with an open air church service led by Rev. Bill Terry of Austinburg First United Churchof Christ.
Games are scheduled for children between noon and 3 p.m., including a frog-jumping contest at 12:30 p.m.
A variety of entertainment options are scheduled, with Joe Sullivan Magician performing at 1:30 p.m. and Geneva's Image singing at 2 p.m.
Mark Morris is scheduled to perform from 2:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. and Jungle Terry to thrill the kids at 4 p.m.
Water battles, sponsored by the Austinburg Fire Department, are scheduled for 5 p.m. and Blues Project is scheduled to play from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
