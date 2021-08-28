AUSTINBURG TOWNSHIP — A bigger, better version of Austinburg Country Days rose from the ashes of a 2020 event that had to be scrapped because of the coronavirus pandemic.
"We had a really good night last night [Friday)]" said Kanda O'Dell, who has been involved in the event for decades. She said there are more vendors this year, the parade was bigger and attendance was good.
O'Dell said it appears that people were excited about the event having missed seeing each other last year.
The event started 48 years ago and draws the community together, organizers said. O'Dell said some new volunteers participated this year.
"Just being with the people again ... it is so nice," she said.
Linda Brown of Austinburg Township returned to her Ohio routes from Texas three years ago, but was experiencing her first Austinburg Country Days parade on Saturday afternoon.
Gail Goff, of Jefferson, is fortunate to have friends right on the Route 45 parade route. \
"We try to park here every year," she said while sitting on a lawn chair waiting for the parade to pass by.
Ted and Ginny Seifert were named "Elders of the year" and had a place of honor during the parade. "It is fantastic. It is really an honor," Ted Seifert said.
Claire Polak and Deedra Watson offered their services and were assigned to coordinate the parade.
"We've lived her for 10 years and I wanted to see if I could help," Polak said while giving instructions to each unit entering the parade route.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.