JEFFERSON — Village council welcomed a new police chief to town during its regular Monday night meeting.
Christoper Mackensen was sworn in as new police chief and will start his job on Sept. 26.
Mackensen addressed the crowd and thanked council members for giving him the opportunity. He said he spent the last 15 years working in the Conneaut Police Department, but decided to take his dream job in Jefferson.
Mackensen said he moved to Jefferson Township three years ago and felt it was a great opportunity to work closer to home. He asked the department members to give him a chance.
Deputy Chief Aaron Dumperth is planning to stay on in the position he has held for more than a year, said Jefferson Mayor Brian Diehl. He said the police department personnel budget has room to handle the extra cost of another department member for the rest of the year.
Diehl said the financial situation will be evaluated during the 2023 budget process as well. The first reading of an ordinance to waive the residency requirement for Mackensen occurred during the meeting.
In other business:
• Jefferson Village Administrator Pasquale Martuccio said the bid process is complete for paving projects on South Spruce and South Cucumber streets and work should begin in the next week.
• Martuccio said chip-and-seal work has also been complete on parts of Pien and Spruce streets.
• A “Party in the Park” is being planned for Sept. 24 at Giddings Park and a Cook-Off is in the works for Oct. 8. Martuccio said.
• The Ashtabula County Bicentennial Bell has been installed in the Covered Bridge Pavilion, he said.
• Martuccio said the village has decided to apply for a matching grant with the Ashtabula County Commissioners to extend sewers from the village north toward some of the existing industry on Route 46.
• The first reading of an ordinance to allow Maruccio and village clerk/treasurer Patricia Fisher to enter into a fire-service agreement with the Jefferson Township trustees was read.
• The second reading of an ordinance amending the village’s code of ordinances was read and three ordinances dealing with short term rental regulations were read.
Village council previously said the changes were needed to regulate short-term rental opportunities since the Ohio legislature are looking to allow such rentals through a state law.
