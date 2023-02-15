GENEVA — City Solicitor Gary Pasqualone discussed a variety of issues with city council in a presentation on Monday during the city’s regular council meeting on Monday evening.
Pasqualone said Western County Court Judge Casey O’Brien is doing well in his first term and hopes to continue to work with the court on scheduling issues.
He said he has requested a meeting with O’Brien and Ashtabula County Prosecutor Colleen O’Toole. He said he would like to consolidate city hearings in a smaller time period.
Pasqualone also said 95 percent of his work is traffic cases, but there has been more zoning related work. He said zoning cases are just to make sure rules are followed and not to incur fines.
Pasualone also briefly discussed a proposed new water tower in Harpersfield Township. The city is trying to work out an agreement with the county regarding the tower.
The city questions whether 50 percent of the cost of the tower is the city’s responsibility, as the county says its contract stipulates.
Geneva City Manager Joseph Varckette said he has met with the county and is reviewing options for the tower. He is also trying to figure out what effect the new tower would have on water output from the city’s water system.
A Geneva couple also asked the city to review flooding issues on their Ansel Road property. The city has fielded numerous concerns regarding flooding issues and has applied for a Coastal Management Assistance grant that would help prioritize ways to deal with the problem.
In other business:
• Council heard the second reading of an ordinance to revise an ordinance that affects the Civil Service Commission.
- Council heard the third reading of a resolution that will return unused sidewalk improvement funding to the city budget for the next year.
- Council approved a resolution stating city services will be provided to an Ansel Road property upon its annexation from Geneva Township.
- Two projects were submitted to the Ohio Department of Development for funding, including the West Main Street infrastructure upgrade ($3 million) and the Austin Road Lift Station Replacement (design grant $47,340).
- Varckette is working with Geneva Fire Chief David Shook on a potential update to the fire prevention code.
• Applications for the community garden program are available at the Geneva Public Library.
