ANDOVER — Village council members discussed a variety of projects that could help grow the tourism industry in the area during a Tuesday afternoon work session.
Village administrator Richard Mead reported some of the ideas he shared with county officials, reviewing possible ways to spend American Recovery Act funds designated for counties considered a part of Appalachia.
Mead said he attended a planning session with government officials from around the county to put projects together. He said the emphasis is to create projects that would benefit the entire region, not just one or two communities.
Mead said he put together some of the projects the village has discussed during work sessions to be considered for potential use. A total of $500 million is available for the 12 counties designated as part of the Appalachian region.
The first step is engineering study funds that would help get some of the projects onto the drawing table. He said some of the ideas included a bike bath to connect legs of the Greenway Trail in the Andover area, a visitor center on Andover Square, more parking on the square, electronic vehicle charging stations and signs that would detail the history of the Andover area while pointing to communities around the county as well.
“This would need to be regional. It has to be for the benefit of everyone,” Mead said.
Council members E. Curt Williams and Richard Orahood responded positively to the ideas. Mead said the first step would be trying to get some of the $250,000 in engineering fees to be approved.
Council members also discussed the possibility of rezoning some land on Route 7, about a half-mile north of Andover Square.
The land was the site of a former hotel, and an interested developer has discussed the possibility of building cabins on the site.
Williams said he would be glad to review zoning change options for the property if there was a solid plan brought to the village.
Mead said he thinks the village should ask for specific proposed plans for the property and decide from there.
Andover Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Lara Reibold said there is a need for lodging, and restaurants, in the area.
“Seventy percent of my call are for rooms,” Reibold said.
