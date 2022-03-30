GENEVA — City Council had a lengthy discussion Monday about a project that could provide the city with a renovated recreation building and a new turf field at SPIRE Institute.
The discussion involved a capital improvement application made to the state before a March 18 deadline. The request for state funds, from the 2023-24 state budget, included a request for money needed to complete a $2.25 million project costing the city just $10,000.
Geneva City Manager Joseph Varckette reported the proposal and explained that the funding mechanism would be helpful to the city and thanked SPIRE Institute for offering to invest $1.4 million into the project. The state would pick up $840,000 to fund the field and recreation building renovations.
The capital improvement application would have the state funding 37 percent of the project which makes it more likely to be approved due to the SPIRE Institute’s proposed investment in the project, Varckette said.
Several council members expressed concern about hearing of the project through the media and not having community involvement in the discussions about the proposed project.
Varckette said the project came together quickly with SPIRE Institute offering to put in the $1.4 million for the construction of a turf field at the SPIRE Institute complex and lease it to the city for at least 15 years. He said the city faced a deadline to apply for the funds.
“The SPIRE Institute has agreed to fund all the on-going financial [upkeep costs],” Varckette said.
He also apologized that council heard about it for the first time after an item on the agenda of a Geneva Area City Schools board meeting alluded to the project.
Varckette said the $250,000 recreation building renovation would include fixing the roof, re-doing the basketball court and improvements to the restrooms. He said the new field wouldn’t cost the city any money because of SPIRE Institute’s funding.
“The turf simply expands our opportunities,” Varckette said.
He said SPIRE Institute would provide many opportunities for Geneva citizens.
Councilman Jeff Griffiths said he felt members of the community and council should have been involved in the process and questioned whether money could be put into existing fields instead.
Griffiths said the relationship with SPIRE Institute has “not been a perfect one” and said he opposes the deal as presently structured. He also asked council to take a vote on how it feels about the project.
Geneva City Solicitor Gary Pasqualone said it was not the time to have a vote since the money has not been approved by the state. He said the city would have ample opportunity to create the 15-year lease to detail how the city’s field would be prioritized with SPIRE Institute’s needs before any money was accepted.
Councilman Philip Cordova said the new field would provide opportunities for sports like field hockey and lacrosse that aren’t an option on fields owned by the city.
“I think it is quite an opportunity,” he said.
SPIRE Institute representative Jeff Orloff was questioned as to whether the field would be built without the state money. He said the organization would evaluate that when decisions were made regarding the proposed project.
“It is all sounding warm and fuzzy, but we don’t have an agreement,” Councilman Robert Rosebrugh said.
Pasqualone said all concerns could be dealt with if the state approves the money.
“I think it is a great opportunity and I think it is something we have to forge ahead [with],” Cordova said later in the meeting.
Several members of the city’s soccer board said they weren’t against the proposal, but wanted to make sure they have fields on which to play.
Geneva Council President Mario Butera said Griffiths put him in a tough spot when he asked for a vote and declined to call one. He said council has plenty of time to review the project and get input from the community.
In other business
• The city approved three-percent raises for all non-union employees effective Jan. 1 of this year.
• Council heard the first reading of a resolution that would allow Varckette to enter into a Water Pollution Control Loan Fund Agreement to help pay for the Route 20 sewer replacement project. He said the funding source could include as much as $3 million to cover gaps in the project that are expected to cost around $7 million.
• Council approved a $380,875.75 contract with Koski Construction for the Geneva Memorial Field improvement project.
• Varckette said negotiations on financing for the Gardiner Energy Project are ongoing with local banks.
• Varckette said an offer has been made, and accepted, by a candidate to become the police chief. He said the pre-employment screening process has begun.
• Council was informed that the Ohio Department of Natural Resources Coastal Management Assistance Grant was declined. The grant would have funded a comprehensive storm water plan for the city. He said the city will evaluate the next steps.
• Varckette said interviews are being scheduled for the Geneva finance director position after Jennifer Cecil resigned several weeks ago.
