ANDOVER — Council members are not excited about opening up the village to raising chickens.
A Tuesday work session included a lengthy discussion regarding a proposal from two little girls that asked council to consider allowing families to raise four chickens.
A previous work session also included a proposal for the raising of chickens to help families reduce the cost of eggs that have seen large price increases due to inflation.
“Does anybody on council want chickens?” said council president E. Curt Williams.
Councilman Rick Orahood said he didn’t mind the four-chicken proposal per family, but didn’t feel strongly in favor.
Orahood said the median income in the village is around $32,000 and some households might need the help to feed their families.
Williams said he was concerned about the chickens and whether they would be kept caged and cared for properly, especially regarding the cleaning of waste. He said there are already chickens in the village. He said he would be in favor of enforcing an existing ban on farm animals.
Other council members agreed and the item may be on the agenda at the next council meeting.
Council members also discussed the possibility of getting a generator for Andover Village Hall, at a cost of about $27,000, but Village Administrator Richard Mead suggested putting the project on hold because of other financial needs.
Mead said $30,000 in repairs are needed at the waste water treatment plant. He said it appears most of the improvements are above ground in tanks.
Council said they would waive the building permit fee for a wooden handicap ramp needed for an area resident.
Mead also said it appears a decades-long tradition of offering local swimming lessons through the Ashtabula County YMCA is coming to an ned because of time challenges and the temperature of the pool at Wildwood Campground, where the program has been held.
The program helped 40 children learn how to swim last year. He said it has been a good program but the logistics regarding timing of the lessons and the temperature of the pool were a factor in the program being discontinued.
Mead said families would be referred to YMCA swim lessons in Ashtabula.
