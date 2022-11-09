GENEVA — City Council gathered with department heads and the city’s administrative team on Tuesday morning for a hearing on the proposed 2023 budget.
The hearing lasted almost three hours and included a variety of discussions related to the city’s financial situation.
Geneva City Manager Joseph Varckette and acting finance director Tammy Caya gave an overview of the budget and then numerous department heads detailed aspects of their budgets.
Varckette said it is a tight budget, but there is money allocated for some facility improvement, small equipment purchase, chip sealing and road paving as well as more money for the city sidewalks program.
Varckette thanked Caya, council and department heads for the effort it took to put the proposed budget together. He said there were cuts that needed to be made to assure operating expenses align with revenues.
“There aren’t many ‘extras’ built into operations because there simply isn’t any room for them,” Varckette said.
He said it is a realistic budget that will allow the city to provide high-level, professional services.
Varckette said the operating budget consists of general fund, income tax, streets, state highway and police levies.
The proposed budget would be $6,252,862 in expenditures and forecasted revenues of $5,731,947 with a 2022 forecasted ending balance of $2,344,943.
Varckette said budget increases included negotiated pay raises of three percent for police, fire and dispatch and four percent for Labor 860 workers. He said the city was happy with a 9-percent increase for health insurance on a two-year contract with the second year frozen.
Caya said the department heads were more active in the budget process this year.
“Personnel is the biggest part of the budget,” Caya said.
Council also asked questions regarding how the lowering of past debt can change how the allocation for future projects.
Geneva Police Chief John Camper said the change to 12-hour shifts will help in reducing the budget and the planned hiring of new officers should alleviate the need for massive overtime that has increased the budget this year.
He said money for body cameras and dispatch equipment are also needed.
The budget hearing also opened conversations on whether the city should be running the community center and how insurance costs add to the budget.
The common theme through all the discussions was how inflation has brought challenges to each department.
Geneva Wastewater Treatment Plant Superintendent Dan Stinchcomb said supplies have gone up about 20 percent during the last year.
The first reading of the budget is expected to be sent to a first reading of council on Monday with two more readings to follow so the budget can be approved Dec. 12 and be ready for Jan. 1.
